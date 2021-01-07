Sexton (ankle) is expected to be available for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Evan Dammarell of Forbes Sports reports.

A sprained ankle landed Sexton on the injury report, but during pregame coach JB Bickerstaff indicated that he expects the guard to be available. Sexton has scored at least 20 points in all eight games this season -- he most recently posted 21 points, four assists and three rebounds in Wednesday's loss to the Magic.