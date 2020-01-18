Play

Cavaliers' Dante Exum: Questionable with sprained ankle

Exum is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Bulls due to a sprained right ankle.

Exum has emerged from Friday's loss to the Grizzlies with a sprained ankle, though he may still play Saturday. Across his past nine games, he's averaging 7.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.2 minutes.

