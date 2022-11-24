Garland totaled 24 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 12 assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 114-96 win over the Trail Blazers.

Garland missed five of his six shot attempts in the first quarter but made up for it by dishing out six assists. He was an efficient scorer the rest of the game, tallying 22 points over the final three quarters and going 8-for-13 from the field. Over his last six contests, he's averaging 31.7 points and 8.0 assists while making 53.3 percent of his shots and going 28-for-52 from beyond the arc.