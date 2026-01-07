Garland contributed 29 points (14-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six assists and two rebounds across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 120-116 win over Indiana.

With Donovan Mitchell (rest) unavailable, Garland took on an increased workload on the offensive end and led all players in scoring, finishing with more than 25 points for the first time since Dec. 22. However, the star point guard struggled from beyond the arc once again, and he has shot just 25.8 percent from three-point range over his last five outings. On a more positive note, he led the first unit in assists Tuesday, dishing out at least six dimes for a fifth straight game.