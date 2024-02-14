Watch Now:

Garland is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to illness.

Garland is a late addition to the injury report which is never a good sign. This is tough luck for the guard, as he was just starting to find his rhythm with 21 points and nine assists against the 76ers on Monday. If he's unable to play, the Cavaliers could turn to Caris LeVert and Craig Porter.

