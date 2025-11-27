default-cbs-image
Hunter (rest) is good to go for Friday's game against the Hawks.

Hunter is no longer appearing on the injury report after missing Monday's game against the Raptors for maintenance. Hunter is averaging 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 28.9 minutes per contest.

