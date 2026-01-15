Hunter notched 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 133-107 win over the 76ers.

Hunter scored 17 points in the win, the most he has scored in his past 11 games. His red-hot start to the season is now a mere memory, having struggled to produce at a standard league level for the past month. In 14 games during that time, he has averaged 11.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers, leaving him outside the top 200.