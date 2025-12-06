Hunter posted 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes during Friday's 130-117 win over San Antonio.

Hunter logged just 21 minutes as he dealt with some early foul issues, scoring fewer than 15 points for the fourth straight game. After a strong start to the season, Hunter's production has regressed of late, averaging 12.5 points and 1.8 three-pointers in six games over the past two weeks. He is worth holding in most leagues, given the potential scoring upside. However, his overall fantasy game remains limited, meaning he could be a drop candidate in very specific situations.