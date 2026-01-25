Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Questionable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Magic.
Hunter is still dealing with right knee soreness and might miss a second consecutive contest. If the 28-year-old forward remains sidelined, Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Jaylon Tyson would be candidates to see an uptick in minutes.
