Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter (knee) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Bucks.
Hunter has yet to make his season debut, as he continues to nurse a knee issue. If he can't play Sunday, the team will likely turn to Dean Wade and Larry Nance to shoulder the load.
