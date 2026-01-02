Hunter (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Ethan Sands of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hunter missed Wednesday's win over the Suns due to an illness and was initially listed as questionable against Denver. However, he was upgraded to probable Friday morning and has been officially cleared for game action. Hunter has come off the bench in seven straight games, averaging 12.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.7 steals in 25.0 minutes during that stretch.