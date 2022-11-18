Mobley ended with 22 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and a block across 34 minutes in Thursday's win over Iowa.
Mobley has not taken a straightforward path to the NBA like his brother Evan Mobley, who's already a starter with the Cavaliers, but he's been doing a good job at the G League level. Mobley is averaging 21.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game through four appearances with the Charge.
