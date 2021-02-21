The Cavaliers announced Saturday that Dellavedova (concussion) required a procedure to have his appendix removed, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
The emergency appendectomy is another tough break for Dellavedova, who has been sidelined all season with a concussion/neck injury but appeared to be closing in on a return. The Cavaliers have yet to outline a timeline for Dellavedova's recovery from the appendix procedure, but he'll most likely remain sidelined through the All-Star break.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Doing on-court work•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Remains out indefinitely•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Out Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Still out Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Still out•