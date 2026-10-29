Watson recorded 22 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 victory over the Wizards.

Watson continues to find his way in Cleveland, scoring a season-high 22 points while also adding another blocked shot. Through four games, he has averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 three-pointers and 3.3 combined steals and blocks. Assuming anyone who drafted him did so in the later rounds, his production thus far has been more than adequate. Despite a somewhat limited ceiling, Watson should be able to do more than enough on most nights to be rostered in the majority of leagues.