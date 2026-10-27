Watson ended Monday's 127-125 overtime victory over the Timberwolves with 15 points (5-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, four blocks and three steals in 37 minutes.

Watson struggled from beyond the arc but compensated with an outstanding defensive performance, recording seven combined steals and blocks. He also established season highs in scoring, rebounds and blocks while playing a substantial role in Cleveland's overtime victory. His defensive production gives him considerable upside in category-based fantasy leagues.