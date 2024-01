Horford notched 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six rebounds and one block over 32 minutes in Monday's 133-131 loss to Indiana.

Horford got the starting nod with Jayson Tatum (ankle) sidelined, finishing as one of six Celtics with a double-digit point total while hauling in a half-dozen rebounds along with one block in a losing effort. Horford has started in 13 games this season, tallying at least 10 points and five boards in five of those contests.