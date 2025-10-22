Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Available Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's season opener against the 76ers, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Brown is ready to play through a hamstring injury Wednesday. The star forward shouldn't have any restrictions in the season opener.
