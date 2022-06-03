Brown had 24 points (10-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 120-108 victory over the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum couldn't get things going offensively in the contest, finishing with just 12 points on 3-for-17 shooting. Brown stepped up to provide plenty of offense with 24 points, and he rounded out his strong line with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. He also scored 24 points in the series-clinching Game 7 victory against Miami in the Eastern Conference Finals, and Brown has shown the ability to step up when Tatum struggles. In three games when the latter has scored 12 or fewer points in the postseason, Brown is averaging 30.3 points.