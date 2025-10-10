default-cbs-image
Brown (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

After dropping 21 points in 20 minutes during Wednesday's preseason game against the Grizzlies, Brown will get the day off Friday for rest purposes. It's uncertain what Brown's status will be for the final two preseason games.

