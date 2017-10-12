Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Double-doubles in efficient outing

Irving recorded 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 10 assists, five rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes during a 108-100 win over the Hornets on Wednesday.

Irving looked sharp in the team's preseason finale as he distributed the ball and was efficient shooting the ball. He had just three assists in his two previous preseason games, so the double-double effort in just 27 minutes is a good sign. All signs point toward a fantastic regular season on the way for Irving.