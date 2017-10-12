Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Double-doubles in efficient outing
Irving recorded 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 10 assists, five rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes during a 108-100 win over the Hornets on Wednesday.
Irving looked sharp in the team's preseason finale as he distributed the ball and was efficient shooting the ball. He had just three assists in his two previous preseason games, so the double-double effort in just 27 minutes is a good sign. All signs point toward a fantastic regular season on the way for Irving.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will start Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Among several players resting Monday vs. Philly•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Pours in 21 in Friday's win•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Tallies nine points in team debut•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Officially bound for Beantown•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Traded to Boston•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...