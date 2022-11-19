Brogdon (hamstring) will come off the bench for Boston in Friday's matchup with the Pelicans, Celtics' play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.
Even with Marcus Smart (ankle) out, Boston will stick with Brogdon as their first man off the bench. As a result, Derrick White will start again at point guard.
