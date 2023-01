Brogdon closed Thursday's 120-117 overtime loss to the Knicks with 10 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes.

Brogdon (personal) returned for the first time in two games, leading the Celtics bench in scoring, rebounds and assists. Brogdon has tallied at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists on four occasions this season.