Brogdon has been playing through a partially torn tendon in his elbow that reaches down to his right forearm, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Brogdon popped up on the injury report for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals with what was called a strained right forearm but managed to suit up and play 26 minutes. Though he hasn't made an appearance on the Celtics' injury report since, it's now being reported that he's been playing through a partially torn tendon in his right arm, which could indicate why he has seen only 18 and 17 minutes in Games 3 and 4, respectively. Prior to Game 3, Brogdon had played 20 or more minutes in every game dating back to February 10, making the restricted playing time uncharacteristic. Though it's assumed Brogdon will continue to play through the issue, he may remain limited in both playing time and productivity.