Brogdon finished with five points (1-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 18 minutes during Friday's 117-109 win over the Pelicans.

Brogdon contributed in multiple areas in this one, but he wasn't particularly efficient shooting the ball. He may be just knocking off some rust after more than a week on the sidelines, but he should continue to be a key backcourt piece while Marcus Smart (ankle) is sidelined. However, Derrick White appears to have surpassed him for starting duties at point guard in lieu of Smart.