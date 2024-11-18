Pritchard is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers due to a left thumb sprain, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Pritchard has yet to miss a game this season, but he's coming off a poor performance against the Raptors on Saturday. Before the dud, Pritchard averaged 17.3 points, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.8 minutes per game across his prior 12 appearances. If he's sidelined, Jordan Walsh and Sam Hauser would be candidates for increased roles.