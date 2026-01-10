Pritchard registered 27 points (12-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt), eight assists, five rebounds and one block over 29 minutes during the Celtics' 125-117 win over the Raptors on Friday.

Pritchard finished as Friday's leading scorer, but the sixth-year point guard did most of his damage within the arc and was seemingly able to get any clean shot he wanted in the paint. It was his 11th 20-plus-point outing of the season, and he has scored at least 20 points seven times against the Raptors in his career. Through the first five games of January, Pritchard has averaged 18.6 points, 5.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 threes and 1.0 steals over 33.0 minutes per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field.