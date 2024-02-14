Pritchard recorded three points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 118-110 win over the Nets.

Pritchard scored single digits for the seventh time in the past eight games, continuing his mediocre season. Despite averaging 20.4 minutes per contest, Pritchard is well outside the top 200 in standard formats. Outside of incidental streaming opportunities, he has no real fantasy value.