Pritchard racked up 13 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Saturday's 109-100 loss to Philadelphia in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Pritchard logged 39 minutes in Game 7, his most of the series. Although the 28-year-old was productive, he once again struggled shooting the ball by going 2-for-7 from deep. With Boston now eliminated from the playoffs, the Celtics may need to make some adjustments in order to remain competitive moving ahead. Pritchard, who has a couple of years left on his current contract, is coming off a solid 2025-26 campaign, averaging a career-best 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists, adding 0.1 blocks and 0.7 steals across 32.4 minutes in 79 regular-season appearances. Unless the Celtics receive a substantial offer, it's hard to imagine the team parting ways with the 2025 Sixth Man of the Year. Still, Pritchard might benefit from a change of scenery if he can carve out a stable role as a starter for a new club.