Pritchard will come off the bench for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Saturday versus Atlanta, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Pritchard drew the starting nod in the Celtics' regular-season finale and logged a 30-point triple-double in 46 minutes. However, he is expected to retreat to his usual role as a depth piece in the backcourt and will likely struggle to crack Boston's playoff rotation.
More News
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Historic triple-double as starter•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Will start regular-season finale•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Scores 22 off bench•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Set to play Friday•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Takes part in shootaround•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Iffy for Friday•