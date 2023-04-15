Pritchard will come off the bench for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Saturday versus Atlanta, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Pritchard drew the starting nod in the Celtics' regular-season finale and logged a 30-point triple-double in 46 minutes. However, he is expected to retreat to his usual role as a depth piece in the backcourt and will likely struggle to crack Boston's playoff rotation.

