Hauser isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's preseason game against the Raptors.

Hauser drew the start in his most recent preseason outing, but he'll come off the bench for the Celtics' preseason finale. Boston's exact plans for the frontcourt are unclear at this point, with Sam Hauser, Chris Boucher, Xavier Tillman and Neemias Queta all jockeying for minutes. Boucher and Queta will draw the start at the four and five, respectively.