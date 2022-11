Chiozza totaled 21 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3PT, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, 13 assists and two steals in 41 minutes Wednesday against Raptors 905.

Chiozza has dished out 13 or more assists in three of his last four contests, and he's also managed to score 10 or more points over that stretch. He's enjoying a solid start to the 2022-23 G League campaign, averaging 15.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 11.3 assists through six matchups.