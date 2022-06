Chiozza became an unrestricted free agent Wednesday after the Warriors failed to extend him a qualifying offer, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Chiozza had a relatively limited role with the Warriors last season, appearing in 34 games and averaging 2.0 points, 1.9 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 10.9 minutes. The 26-year-old point guard could draw interest from teams looking for a depth option who's proven to be a solid passer.