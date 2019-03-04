Chris Chiozza: Contract expires
The Rockets elected not to re-sign Chiozza after his 10-day contract expired Monday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The initial 10-day deals for both Chiozza and Terrence Jones lapsed, but the Rockets only plan on retaining the latter for now. Chiozza never ended up making his NBA debut during his week-and-a-half-long run with the Rockets and is expected to head back to the G League ranks.
