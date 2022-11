Chiozza recorded 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3PT, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, 17 assists and five steals in 29 minutes Friday against Greensboro.

Chiozza started the season slow by collecting seven points and one assist Nov. 4 against College Park, but he's responded with two solid outings, which includes an eye-popping 17 assists Friday. Chiozza is averaging 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists so far this year (three games).