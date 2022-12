Chiozza tallied 17 points (7-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, 13 assists, one steal and one block in 43 minutes Friday against Delaware.

Chiozza did a good chunk of his damage from beyond the arc in this one, knocking down 42.9 percent of his tries. However, turnovers were an issue, as he ended the contest with a team-high six turnovers.