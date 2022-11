Chiozza amassed 21 points (8-24 FG, 3-12 3PT, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, 19 assists, three steals and two blocks in 51 minutes.

Chiozza continues to put up unbelievable numbers in the assist column, as he's dished out 45 total assists over his last three games. He hasn't exactly been locked in from the field, but he's managed to score in double figures in four of his first five matchups of the 2022-23 campaign.