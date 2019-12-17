Chris Chiozza: Waived by Washington
Chiozza was waived by the Wizards on Tuesday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Chiozza appeared in 10 contests for the Wizards in 2019, putting up 2.7 points and 2.8 assists in 12.3 minutes. Washington signed Anzejs Pasecniks to a two-way deal in a corresponding move.
