Garland (toe) has no timetable for a return, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Garland's sprained right toe is healed, but he's still recovering from offseason left toe surgery. It's sounds like the Clippers are erring on the side of caution ahead of the All-Star break, so it appears safe to rule out the star guard for Tuesday's game against the Rockets and Wednesday's rematch versus Houston, barring any changes to his status. Kris Dunn, Bennedict Mathurin and Jordan Miller should help pick up the slack in the backcourt.