Collins logged 15 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 17 minutes of Thursday's 142-95 preseason win over the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.

Collins came off the bench Thursday behind Derrick Jones, but the Clippers are still experimenting with lineups. In fact, head coach Tyronn Lue said Collins will get a chance in the starting lineup Sunday against Denver. If Thursday was any indication, Collins looks rejuvenated to be playing with a contender after a messy season in Utah.