Wall amassed 23 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 114-104 loss to the Nuggets.

There's definitely a correlation between Wall and Reggie Jackson this season, and it stands out because Jackson has struggled to post consistent numbers. When he falters, the typical result is a solid stat line for Wall, although his assist numbers are a bit better when Paul George (hamstring) is active.