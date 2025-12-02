Miller won't return to Monday's game against the Heat due to lower back tightness, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Miller logged six minutes in the first half and will finish with six points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and one steal. Kobe Sanders and Kobe Brown are candidates for a slight bump in minutes the rest of the way due to Miller being sidelined. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Hawks.