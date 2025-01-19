Powell is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers with lower back soreness, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reports.

The Clippers submitted a lengthy injury report for Sunday, as James Harden (illness), Ivica Zubac (back) and Kris Dunn (knee) are also questionable. Sunday's game is the first leg of a back-to-back set, so the Clippers may exercise caution in one of these games. If Powell ends up sitting, guys like Kevin Porter, Amir Coffey and Terance Mann could see extended minutes.