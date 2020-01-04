Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out again Saturday
Beverley (wrist) is out for Saturday's game against Memphis, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Beverley is reportedly close to returning to the lineup, but it won't happen Saturday. Landry Shamet should draw another start at point guard in Beverley's absence.
