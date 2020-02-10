Beverley (groin) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Sixers, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.

Beverley will miss a third straight game -- and his sixth game game since Jan. 21 -- with a sore right groin. The Clippers started Lou Williams at point guard in Sunday's blowout win over Cleveland, but with Kawhi Leonard expected back in the lineup Tuesday, Landry Shamet could get the nod at point guard. Consider Beverley day-to-day ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Celtics.