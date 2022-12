Sword had 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 24 minutes in Thursday's win over Motor City.

Vernon Carey led the way for Capital City with 20 points, but Sword found a way to end up as one of the team's top offensive performers both in terms of points scored and efficiency, as he missed just one shot from the field. Sword has scored in double digits despite playing less than 25 minutes in each of his first two games of the regular season.