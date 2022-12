Sword recorded 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 26 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Raptors 905.

Even though Vernon Carey was Capital City's main scoring threat in this game, Sword left his mark as well and was one of the Go-Go's three starters that scored in double digits here. He's accomplished that feat just twice this season, but it's worth noting that both outings have come over his last five appearances.