Sword posted 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 22 minutes off the bench in Monday's win over Mexico City.

Sword made the most of his 22 minutes off the bench, missing just two shots from the field and recording his first double-digit scoring performance since Feb. 10. He's reached the 10-point plateau in just three of his eight appearances since the start of February.