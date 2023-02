Sword delivered 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and a steal across 21 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss to Wisconsin.

Sword was efficient off the bench and finished with double-digit points, but that's not something that has happened often with him. In fact, he's only averaging 7.7 points with 3.8 rebounds per game this season while playing a secondary role with Capital City, even considering he has started in 13 of his 19 appearances.