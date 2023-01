Sword notched six points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 13 minutes in Monday's loss to the Raptors 905.

Sword barely saw time despite being included in the starting lineup, but he made the most of his time out there. It remains to be seen if the lack of minutes was due an apparent injury or simply a coaching decision. Either way, he hasn't been producing much when given the chance of late.