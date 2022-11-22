Sword posted nine points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 19 minutes in Monday's 110-100 win over Greensboro.

Sword was efficient in this game and his shooting numbers have looked very good this season, as he's making 61.5 percent of his shots across his four appearances. That said, he's only logging 15.5 minutes per contest, so he's not playing enough to be considered a factor on offense on a game-to-game basis. In fact, he's failed to reach the 20-minute mark in each of his past three contests.